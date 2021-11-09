All Star Dance Off comes to ITV2 this Christmas

Celebs will battle it out on the dance floor in new ITV2 show All Star Dance Off.

The special has been announced as part of ITV's upcoming Christmas schedule.

Advertisements

Exact details about the show are to be confirmed but it's expected to see four celebrity contestants competing, as reported by Deadline.

Other festive specials confirmed for ITV's channels this year include Christmas specials of regular game shows, including Epic Gameshow, The Chase, The Cube, Rolling in It, Tipping Point Lucky Stars, Celebrity Catchphrase, Family Fortunes, and In for A Penny.

Paul O’Grady will return with a Christmas edition of Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up, while teams from Coronation Street and Emmerdale will once again go head to head in an epic battle of the soaps in The Big Soap Quiz.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Got Talent 2018 winner Lost Voice Guy (Lee Ridley) is back with a festive and funny hour, Christmas Comedy Club with Lost Voice Guy, starring some of the biggest

names in comedy, while Chase enthusiasts can enjoy all the laughs, gaffs and out takes that should never have seen the light of day in The Chase: The Bloopers.

Alongside All Star Dance Off, ITV2 will feature Celeb Juice and The Stand-Up Sketch Show.