Killer Camp to return to ITV2 with extended second series

Killer Camp is to return to ITV2 for a second series.

Described as "TV’s scariest reality game-show", Killer Camp first aired in 2019 over Halloween

Now it's been announced that a brand new series is on its way to ITV2 with an extended eight-episode run.

Presiding over the mayhem, Bobby Mair resumes his role as Camp Counsellor and host as 13 unsuspecting contestants arrive at 80s-inspired lakeside lodge Camp Pleasant.

But once again, in an explosive twist, a secret murderer is there amongst them.

ITV share: "The aim of the game is to earn cash through several challenges whilst avoiding being killed and therefore eliminated from the game.

"Across the series the murderer will bump off their fellow campers, deploying the brutal services of Camp Handyman Bruce to execute the killings for them in even more extreme, hilarious and inventive ways; it’s the job of the innocents to work out who is responsible before it’s too late..."

If the innocents can work out the killer they'll head home with the cash.

But last series saw killer Carl remain undetected for the entire stay, bagging the prize money for himself.

Killer Camp returns to ITV2 soon, with an exact start date to be confirmed.

For now you can catch up on the first series on ITV Hub here.

Picture: ITV/Tuesday's Child