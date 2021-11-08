A group of celebrities will embark on a culinary course like no other in a new E4 series.

Provisionally titled Celebrity Cookery School, the show will follow a group of self-confessed, oven-shy celebs into the dining deep end.

They'll be taught all the skills they need to conquer the kitchen and their foodie fears by a talented chef.

E4 say the challenge will "test our celebs both emotionally and physically", explaining: "All they’ll know about food to start with is how to order it, but working solo and matched in pairs, an intensive cookery crash course will have them sweating it out in the kitchen as they compete against their fellow celebs in a series of hilarious cooking challenges.

"They’ll need to master crucial cookery techniques and gain confidence if they’re to be crowned Top of The Class at the end of the series. But if they don’t impress, they’ll get an F for Fail and leave school for good."

Vivienne Molokwu, Commissioning Editor from Channel 4 said: “In this glossy new celebrity cooking show with a reality twist, we’re welcoming those whose cooking past is littered with culinary catastrophes, but it’s not all about seeing them fail (although there will be some hilarious hiccups), it’s about showing them and our young viewers that the joys of cooking aren’t actually beyond their reach. ”

Meredith Chambers from production company Electric Ray added: “This show is for everyone who can’t boil an egg and would love to see funny celebs falling apart in the kitchen just like them. But in the end, we predict some of our stars will be pulling something surprisingly delicious out of their oven.”

Martin Oxley, Head of Formats and Entertainment UK for Motion added: "Watching an array of celebrities under pressure is always good fun and E4, and Electric Ray have reminded us there is nothing better than seeing egos tackle culinary disasters (and surprise us with some delights!) that are bound to follow”.

The series will air in 2022 on E4 with further details including celebrity line up to be announced.