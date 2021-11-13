Strictly Come Dancing is back this weekend as the celebrities battle to stay in the competition.

Last week it was Adam Peaty and Katya Jones who said goodbye to the contest in the latest dance off.

This weekend, eight will become seven as the remaining celebrity couples dance live for the latest time.

But who will be next to leave and miss out on the traditional musicals special?

According to the latest odds from Boylesports, Dan Walker and Sara Davies are facing a battle for survival this weekend as both have been well backed to be the seventh contestant eliminated.

Only Adam Peaty, who was subsequently eliminated, posted a lower score than Dan last weekend but the BBC presenter was spared an appearance in the dance-off thanks to the public vote.

However, Dan has now fallen into 7/4 from 4/1 to be the next contestant to receive their marching orders, with Dragon Den’s star Sara Davies equally under threat having been backed down to the same price from 5/1.

Meanwhile, at the other end, AJ Odudu is giving current favourite Rose-Ayling-Ellis a run for her money in the race for the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy as she closed the gap in the betting to the long-time favourite this week.

The Blackburn TV presenter topped the leaderboard last weekend with an impressive Charleston and will be hoping to build momentum with a Paso Doble to Game of Survival by Ruelle.

She has now been backed into 4/1 from 7/1 to go all the way, making her the biggest threat to Rose who remains the odds-on frontrunner for the top prize at 1/3.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “AJ Odudu really caught the eye last weekend and another strong performance could well give us something to think about. She’s already closing in on the favourite at 4/1 from 7/1, but it’s contrasting fortunes for Dan Walker and Sara Davies who would do well to avoid the dance-off going by the betting this week.”

The remaining eight couples will take to the dancefloor on Saturday night when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One from 6:40PM.

The results show is on Sunday, 14 November at 7:20PM on BBC One.

Picture: Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy