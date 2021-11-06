Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who will be voted off this weekend?

Here's a look at the current favourites on Strictly Come Dancing as we head into week seven.

In Sunday's latest results comedian Judi Love and her pro partner Graziano Di Prima became the fifth couple to be eliminated from the competition.

Advertisements

They now leave nine celebs in the contest for this weekend's latest live show.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and her professional dancer Giovanni Pernice are the current hot favourites to win, last week dancing a Halloween-themed tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran which earned them the first perfect score of the series.

The EastEnders actress was dressed as the ice queen and impressed all four judges to score a brilliant 40. Bookies BoyleSports already had the bubbly personality at a short 1/2 but following her wonderful performance last weekend her odds have been cut further into 1/3 to win the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing title.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and Nadia Bychkova took to the dancefloor in giant lobster costumes, dancing the jive to "Rock Lobster" by The B52s. The 44-year-old scored a total of 27 with his odds now trimmed into 50/1 from 66/1 in the betting.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty scored 29 points for his Viennese waltz but has been backed into 7/4 from 9/4 to be the celebrity who gets voted off this week.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We are loving the new series of Strictly Come Dancing and punters are loving Rose Ayling-Ellis.

"It’s not much of a surprise as she is a brilliant dancer and a likeable character with her outright chances now into 1/3 from 1/2 after she scored the first perfect score of 40.”

Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 6, November at 6:45PM with the results show on Sunday, 7 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.

Picture: Katya Jones, Adam Peaty - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy