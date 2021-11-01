Hamish Gaman 'devastated' after being dropped from Dancing On Ice pro line up

Hamish Gaman has said he's 'sad and devastated' after being dropped from Dancing On Ice's professional cast.

Dancing On Ice will return in the new year on ITV and ITV Hub with a brand new competition.

But Hamish Gaman won't be one of the pro dancers, claiming on social media that he had been dropped by ITV.

In a message to his followers, Hamish wrote: "Hi everyone. I'm sad to confirm that I'm not returning to Dancing on Ice this year.

"The producers told me that they weren't bringing me back because they wanted to freshen up the line-up.

"I was completely surprised by their decision and I've been left confused and struggling to make sense of everything that's happened."

He added: "Vanessa [Bauer] and I are still skating partners and I'm devastated that we won't be skating together on the show anymore.

"Thank you for all of your love and support during my time on the show. I'm going to miss skating for you."

Vanessa, who will be returning to the show, posted her support: "One thing - @hamishgaman has been a brother to me throughout all the years and I’m gonna miss him so much But dw we will keep skating together"

Alongside Vanessa, this year's returning pros include Matt Evers - a pro skater since the first series - Alexandra Shauman and husband Łukasz Różycki, Andy Buchanan and wife Robin Johnstone, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Karina Manta, Joe Johnson and Angela Egan.

They're joined by new pros, world class competitive figure skaters Morgan Swales, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton.

As well as Hamish, Yebin Mok and Klabera Komini will also not be a part of the 2022 company.

Meanwhile the line up of celebrities on the cast were previously announced with Lorraine's Ria Hebden, musician Rachel Stevens, Love Island star Liberty Poole, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt, Happy Mondays' Bez and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne.

Completing the cast are Strictly star Brendan Cole, sports star Ben Foden, Kye Whyte, Paralympian Stef Reid and soap star Sally Dynevor.

Dancing On Ice will launch in January on ITV.

Picture: ITV