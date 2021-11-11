It's A Sin cast to star in Celebrity Great British Bake Off Christmas special

Celebrities on this year's festive specials of the Great British Bake Off have been revealed.

Celebrity Bake Off will be back for two one-off special shows this Christmas and New Year.

Hosted by Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, the episodes will see Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith back in the tent to set the challenges and determine who wins.

In The Great Christmas Bake Off, the traditional Christmas get-together welcomes the cast of It's A Sin.

Swapping the Pink Palace for an equally iconic erection, Olly Alexander; Lydia West; Nathaniel Curtis; and Shaun Dooley will enter the Bake Off tent to try their hand at some festive themed bakes.

They are ready to battle in the festive fight for the Christmas Star Baker title.

As well as the Christmas special there's also a second holiday episode airing over the New Year.

The Great British Bake Off's New Year's special sees Prue and Paul with Matt and Noel welcome back four former contestants who will return to the tent to go head to head in three seasonal challenges.

Series nine bakers Kim-Joy and Jon and series 11’s Hermine and Rowan will face three favourite festive challenges and find out who tops the tree as Star Baker.

They're all hoping to impress the judges with their skills and creativity and take home the coveted Festive Star Baker title.

The Great Christmas Bake Off and The Great Festive Bake Off will be on Channel 4 during the festive season with dates and times to be confirmed.

The Great British Bake Off currently airs on Tuesday nights with its twelfth series.

You can catch up on full past series and specials online via the All4 player.

Meanwhile, applications for The Great British Bake Off 2022 are open now.

