Apply for RuPaul's Drag Race UK - applications for new series open now!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has opened applications for its new season.

The BBC and programme makers World of Wonder have officially announced casting is underway for a new series.

RuPaul said: “Calling all UK queens, casting for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is now underway.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: RuPaul. Credit: World of Wonder/Albert Sanchez

“If you think you got what it takes to be the UK’s next Drag Race superstar well, I want to hear from you.”

To apply, sashay to www.rupaulsdragraceuk.com/casting to register interest before 20 October 2023.

For now, the current series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursday nights at 9PM airing on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The British series follows the same format as its international counterparts. Contestants compete in individual or team challenges that test a specific drag queen skill before taking on the Maxi Challenge, the headline moment of each show.

There they may be required to perform, model in a photo shoot, prepare a runway look for a themed challenge before having to face the judges, with one contestant each week eliminated and asked to Sashay Away.

RuPaul said of the new UK version, which first launched in 2019: “It is a dream come true to extend our royal family to the United Kingdom with our partners at BBC Three. I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens.”

RuPaul herself will decide who is crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar, joined by Michelle Visage and rotating resident judges Alan Carr and Graham Norton. Each week a special guest judge joins the panel.

The queens taking part in the latest series are Kate Butch, DeDeLicious, Vicki Vivacious, Cara Melle, Michael Marouli, Tomara Thomas, Alexis Saint Pete, Miss Naomi Carter, Ginger Johnson and Banksie.

Meanwhile, guest judges confirmed for the fifth series include Aisling Bea, Alexandra Burke, Cush Jumbo, Daphne Guinness, Joel Dommett, Kristen McMenamy, Sophie-Ellis Bextor, Suranne Jones and Yasmin Finney.