Apply for RuPaul's Drag Race UK - applications for series 4 open now!

RuPaul's Drag Race UK has opened applications for series 4!

The BBC and programme makers World of Wonder have officially announced casting is underway for a new series.

RuPaul said: "Calling all UK queens, casting for RuPaul's Drag Race UK series four is now underway.

"If you think you got what it takes to be the UK's next Drag Race superstar well, I want to hear from you."

To apply, sashay to www.rupaulsdragraceuk.com/casting to register interest before 10 November 2021.

For now, the current third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursday nights at 7PM airing on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer.

The British series follows the same format as its international counterparts. Contestants compete in individual or team challenges that test a specific drag queen skill before taking on the Maxi Challenge, the headline moment of each show.

There they may be required to perform, model in a photo shoot, prepare a runway look for a themed challenge before having to face the judges, with one contestant each week eliminated and asked to Sashay Away.

RuPaul said of the new UK version, which first launched in 2019: “It is a dream come true to extend our royal family to the United Kingdom with our partners at BBC Three. I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens."

RuPaul herself will decide who is crowned the UK's Next Drag Superstar, joined by Michelle Visage and rotating resident judges Alan Carr and Graham Norton. Each week a special guest judge joins the panel.

The queens taking part in the latest series are Victoria Scone, Veronica Green, Vanity Milan, Scarlett Harlett, River Medway, Krystal Versace, Kitty Scott-Claus, Ella Vaday, Elektra Fence, Charity Kase, Choriza May and Anubis