Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who will be voted off this weekend?

Strictly Come Dancing is back for its latest live show this weekend - who will be next to leave?

11 celebrities currently remain in the competition and tonight they'll be performing once more for the judges and viewers.

However Judi Love will not be dancing this week due to a positive Covid test. All being well, she will return to the competition next week.

With Judi, who has been in the dance off the past two weeks, not taking to the dancefloor it leaves Ugo Monye in danger.

The rugby player turned sports pundit's adventure on Strictly Come Dancing could be coming to an end this weekend after he was gambled into odds-on favourite to be the fourth contestant eliminated.

The sports star is set to return to the dancefloor on Saturday after shrugging off a back injury which forced him to miss last week’s performance, but he is under immediate threat according to bets placed this week with BoyleSports, who now make him a hot favourite to be voted off at 4/9 from 6/4.

Dan Walker and Tilly Ramsay are also in danger of receiving their marching orders at 9/2 and 15/2 respectively, but Rose-Ayling-Ellis looks certain to be safe as she continues to be well backed to go all the way.

The popular EastEnder has been a hit in the betting since the start of the series and has now been clipped into even money from 2/1 to be crowned the winner, making her the favourite ahead of 5/2 shot John Whaite.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Maybe punters remain concerned over Ugo Monye who is back after treatment for an injury, but we’ve had no choice but to make him odds-on to be sent packing this weekend.

"At the right end of the betting, Rose Ayling-Ellis has been backed down to even money from 2/1 and is now the strongest favourite we’ve seen so far in a tight race for the glitterball."

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 continues tonight at 7:15PM on BBC One. The results air Sunday at 7:15PM.

Picture: Oti Mabuse, Ugo Monye - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy