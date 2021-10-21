Maura Higgins has been tipped for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2021.

The Love Island star has been tipped to take part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here later this year.

Although no names have been confirmed for the cast just yet, it sounds as though we could see at least one Love Islander to be involved.

Bookies have Maura chalked up at 7/2 for a stint in the jungle following a rumoured split from her Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend Giovanni Pernice.

Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes said: "With her ex-Giovanni making all the headlines on Strictly, a stint on I'm A Celebrity would be the perfect opportunity for Maura to create her own."

More rumoured names for the 2021 I'm A Celebrity cast currently include Corrie star Simon Gregson, TV presenter Louise Minchin, Corrie star Lucy Fallon, Olympic diver Matty Lee and Love Island's Olivia Attwood.

Completing the cast are actor Adam Woodyatt, football legend Paul Gascoigne, Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips, singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge and broadcaster Richard Madeley.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return on ITV in November.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the show this year will once again take place Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Following Giovanna Fletcher being crowned Queen of the Castle in 2020, viewers will once again see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and action packed challenges to win food and treats, in the lead up to one of them emerging victorious.