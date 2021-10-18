Rose Ayling-Ellis current favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Rose Ayling-Ellis is looking like the one to beat on Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

In Sunday's latest results actor Greg Wise and his pro partner Karen Hauer were the third couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

They now leave 11 celebs in the competition after the exit of Robert Webb last week as a result of ill health.

Following the latest round of live performances, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is chalked up as the current favourite.

She eclipses John Whaite and AJ Odudu in the latest odds from Betfair as the race for the glitterball hots up.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "She may not have topped the leaderboard this week, but Eastenders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis has firmly captured the hearts of the Strictly fandom, who are backing her to lift the glitterball trophy.

"She has become an even stronger favourite to be champion at 11/10, ahead of John Whaite who has dropped back to 3/1 having been 17/10 before this weekend's episode.

"AJ Odudu has also slipped to 9/2 having been favourite this time last week, while Sara Davies, who did get the most judges points at the weekend, is only a 25/1 shot."

At the other end of the betting Judi Love and Ugo Monye find themselves as the rank outsiders.

Judi found herself in the bottom two dance off for a second time on Sunday night while Ugo missed the week's episode due to a bad back but is expected to return this Saturday.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 23, October at 7:05PM with the results show on Sunday, 24 October at 7:10PM on BBC

One.

Picture: Rose Ayling-Ellis, Giovanni Pernice - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy