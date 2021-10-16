Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who will leave this weekend?

Strictly Come Dancing is back this weekend - who is in danger of being next to leave?

Eleven celebrity couples will take to the dancefloor this week after Robert Webb was forced to quit the show due to ill health while a back injury has left Ugo unable to dance this week.

Ahead of the latest round of performances, actor Greg Wise finds himself as the firm 5/4 favourite with bookmakers Betfair to be the third person to be voted off the show this year.

His closest competition are comedienne Judi Love and Dragon's Den investor Sara Davies, both further back on 6/1 in the eviction stakes

Meanwhile Eastenders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis is currently slight 6/4 favourite to win the Glitterball trophy, just ahead of John Whaite at 17/10 and AJ Odudu who is 7/2.

The trio are streets ahead in a mini-league to win, with the closest competition Rhys Stephenson on 14/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Actor Greg Wise is the firm 5/4 favourite to waltz away from Strictly this weekend, with Judi Love and Sara Davies some way back at 6/1 representing his closest competition in the eviction stakes.

"Meanwhile in the winner's betting, Rose Ayling-Ellis is the current 6/4 favourite - just ahead of John Whaite and AJ Odudu.

"The trio are in a three-horse race for the coveted Glitterball trophy after consistently wowing the judges week on week."

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 starts at 7:10PM tonight (Saturday, 16 October) as the celebs and their pro partners perform live.

On Sunday at the same time, the results show will open with a glorious routine from our professionals, and Irish pop star royalty Westlife perform in the Strictly ballroom.

Of course, one couple’s fate hangs in the balance as viewer votes at home decide who will be in the bottom two and have to fight for their place in the competition.

Once the bottom two have performed again it'll be up to judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke to select who stays and who goes.

You can watch and catch up of episodes of Strictly Come Dancing online now via the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Greg Wise, Karen Hauer - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy