Little Mix The Search stars Melladaze set to drop debut single

Star of Little Mix The Search Melladaze are set to drop their debut single.

The girl group, who were close runners up on the BBC One series in 2020, will release ‘I H8 U’ on 22 October.

You can pre-save and pre-order the single here ahead of its release next Friday.

A teaser of the song shares: "With it’s acoustic guitar, all-girls-together vocals, and lyrics about post-breakup liberation, the song cannot help but bring to mind their former mentors’ hit, ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, but as the title hints, the Melladaze girl take things one stage further, dropping in the f-word and coming up with the most infectious just-split-up chorus since Kelis’ ‘Caught Out There’. But despite the brashness, the girls’ emotional nuance is apparent in the verses."

Melladaze - made up of Megan, Ellie, Lauren, Liv, and Aisli - say of the single: "We wanted to write about the realities of a breakup. You hate your ex, but you miss them too!"

They add: "We all go through stuff in our lives, and we wanted our fans to hear a song like this and feel uplifted.

"We’d been working to find the perfect song for our first release. We’d got a few contenders, but then we wrote this in one session and just knew it was the one."

Although the group didn't win the show, they've decided to stay together and set to work in releasing music without management or any outside financial investment - all while in the middle of a pandemic!

I H8 U streams worldwide from 22 October.