Celebrity Ghost Trip line up of celebrities revealed as show comes to E4

The first cast members taking part in Celebrity Coach Trip's upcoming spooky spin-off have been confirmed.

Brendan Sheerin and his coach return this autumn but this time he’s leaving behind the sunny sites of Europe and taking the coach on its most ghoulish adventure yet – on a Celebrity Ghost Trip.

The new five-part series will see a group of celebrity pairings travel around the UK to some of the spookiest locations imaginable, experiencing some truly scary activities from ghost hunting through to spine tingling overnight stays as well as the odd creepy forfeit.

While the locations may be different, Brendan is still armed with his yellow and red cards. Each night, the celebrities will vote for who they least enjoy travelling with. Get two yellows and they're kicked off to be replaced by new famous faces.

Celebrity Ghost Trip will begin on E4 on Sunday, 24 October and continue nightly throughout the week.

For now, meet the first celebrity pairings taking part below...

Celebrity Ghost Trip cast

Kerry Katona & Lilly McFadden

Media personality Kerry is joined by her daughter Lilly.

Lilly said: "When I got asked to do Celeb Ghost Trip, the first thing I thought is ‘omg do I really want to be stuck on a coach with my mum for a week’, but I’m really interested in the paranormal and witch craft so I thought what a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Kerry said: "When I get asked to do things like this, I think what a great adventure and it’s something new and something I’d never be able to do normally. Also, it’s the first ever ‘ghost trip’ and it’s something that I couldn’t turn down."

Dick & Dom

TV presenters

Dick said: "I’ve always believed in ghosts, Dom doesn’t! So, what better way to settle this argument than by going round the UK, being utterly terrified with a bunch of other celebs on Celeb Ghost Trip! We love coach trips anyway so this will be double the madness for this double act!"

Dom said: "I studied Harry Houdini for years who spent the last part of his career debunking fake psychics and spirt mediums so I’m looking to be proved wrong, get scared and scream like a pig! Can’t wait to be in a real haunted castle, mansion...or bungalow!"

Chloe Veitch & Nicole O’Brien

Stars of Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle.

Chloe said: "I’m terrified of ghosts and I hate the dark. So Celebrity Ghost Trip was a chance to face my biggest fears. At least I had my bestie Nicole for company!"

Nicole said: "I wanted to take part in celeb ghost trip to really out myself out of my comfort zone! It’s safe to say I was genuinely petrified for the whole-time filming! Nearly peed my pants about a million times but it was so worth it!"

David Potts & Callum Izzard

Ibiza Weekender reps

David said: "I don’t really believe in ghosts and spirits but I’m down for anything. Prove me wrong please I want to be petrified for my life"

Callum said: "Because no matter how many stories I hear or videos I watch, I’m never going to fully believe in the ‘other side’ until I see it with my own eyes and celeb ghost trip can help me with that … also I love being scared unless I’m on my own."

Graft and Sian Gabbidon

Rapper and Apprentice star

Graft said: "I took part in Ghost trip to experience supernatural encounters. I enjoy watching ghostly films, but this time I wanted to be in the film for real and push myself to the limits. All whilst having loads of fun!"

Sian said: "I love a good horror film and wanted to be involved in the trip to see some real-life ghosts!"

More cast members will be announced in due course...

Celebrity Ghost Trip will begin on Sunday, 24 October at 10PM on E4.