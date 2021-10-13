Actor Simon Gregson has become the latest name linked to this year's I'm A Celebrity cast.

The TV star is best known for his role of Steve McDonald on ITV's Coronation Street, a character he has played for more than 30 years.

The Sun reports that Simon has signed up to the show after declining previous offers.

"Everyone knows Simon as Steve but now they’ll get to see a completely different side of him for the first time," a source shared with the tabloid. "Simon has previously shunned all reality shows and he has turned down I’m A Celeb a number of times before.

"But now his children are older, Simon started to think the timing was right."

Simon isn't the only soap star rumoured for the upcoming series of I'm A Celeb.

Others linked to the 2021 run are EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt who is best known for his long running role of Ian Beale in the BBC One soap.

Jake Wood could also take part in this year's I'm A Celebrity after quitting EastEnders.

Talking to Good Morning Britain recently, he said: "I’ve made no secret about it, I’d love to do the jungle."

More names rumoured for the I'm A Celebrity line up currently include former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, TV presenter Louise Minchin and broadcaster Richard Madeley.

Also tipped for the cast are soap star Lucy Fallon, reality star Olivia Attwood and Olympian Tom Daley.

There's also been claims that producers are hopeful of signing a drag queen for the show.

However ITV has yet to officially announce any names for the 2021 show.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return in November, presented by Ant and Dec.

As a result of the pandemic, the 2021 show will film at Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the second year in a row.

All the regular trials will return and the winner will be named King or Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle to reflect the new location.

Picture: ITV