Kimberly Wyatt joins Dancing On Ice 2022 celebrity line up

Kimberly Wyatt is the latest confirmed celebrity for next year's Dancing On Ice.

The singer and actress is best known for her time as part of girl group the Pussycat Dolls.

Today (12 October) it was announced that she would be taking part in Dancing On Ice 2022 on ITV.

Talking exclusively to fellow Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts on Heart Breakfast, Kimberly said: “I have signed up for Dancing on Ice! I’m nervous, that ice is going to hit hard. I’m just excited to see what I can do on there. I’m up for a challenge!”

Kimberly isn't the first member of the Pussycat Dolls to take to the ice with Melody Thornton skating on the show's eleventh series in 2019. Melody finished fifth in the competition after skating with pro Alexander Demetriou.

Can Kimberly go any further in the competition?

Dancing On Ice's new series launches on ITV in January, presented Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Also currently confirmed for Dancing On Ice's latest series are TV presenter Ria Hebden, rugby hunk Ben Foden, Olympian Kye Whyte, soap star Sally Dynevor and Paralympic athlete Stef Reid.

They're joined by Love Islander Liberty Poole, former Strictly dancer Brendan Cole, Happy Mondays star Bez and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne and singer Rachel Stevens.

Further names are to be confirmed.

As ever, the celebrity contestants and their professional partners skating live each week in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

Ashley Banjo and Torvill and Dean will be back on the judging panel but John Barrowman will not be returning.

