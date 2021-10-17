Here's all we know so far about this year's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Ant and Dec will be back to host I'm A Celebrity which this year will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Advertisements

As ever, a group of celebs will undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

When will I'm A Celebrity start on TV?

We can expect I'm A Celebrity to begin on ITV in November.

Although no start date has been officially announced yet, the series has traditionally started the second Sunday in November which would make this year's launch date 14 November.

Ant and Dec - I'm A Celebrity

We'll update this post with the confirmed launch date as soon as we have it!

Who's on the line up?

The official line up is still to be announced but there have been a lot of rumours.

Those said to be taking part currently include presenter Richard Madeley, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, soap actor Adam Woodyatt, Corrie star Simon Gregson and gold medal Olympian Tom Daley .

Advertisements

More rumoured names are football legend Paul Gascoigne, Love Island's Olivia Attwood, Corrie star Lucy Fallon, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, and singer Frankie Bridge.

There's also been claims that producers are hopeful of signing a drag queen for the show.

I'm A Celebrity returns to Wales

It was announced earlier this year that the show would be back in Wales for a second series due to the pandemic.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said: "I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series.

I'm A Celebrity castle (2020)

"Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again."

Meanwhile Vernon Kay, who made the final of last year's series, recently suggested that this year's celebs were in for a much tougher time.

Advertisements

"I’ve heard that it’s going to be more vicious, it’s going to be on a bigger scale," he said. "And they’re going to be doing lots more activities. I’ve heard this year’s trials are going to be out and about – more of the countryside."

Picture: ITV