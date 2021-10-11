John Whaite has become the new favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

It was movie week at the weekend as the celebs danced live once more and another couple were eliminated.

Advertisements

Katie McGlynn and pro partner Gorka Marquez were the second couple to leave after dancing a dazzling American Smooth to Cruella De Vil from the movie, Cruella.

As the competition heads into its fourth week, John Whaite is the new favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing.

The Chorley baker was awarded a perfect ten from three of the four judges and ended the week with a series high score of 39 for his Paso Doble to ‘Hes a Pirate’ from Pirates of the Caribbean.

The impressive display has seen the former Bake Off winner gambled into 6/4 favourite from 11/4 with bookmakers BoyleSports to go all the way to the glitterball, putting him ahead of other leading contenders Rose Ayling-Ellis (9/4) and AJ Odudu, who has now been eased to 4/1 from 11/4.

After surviving the dance-off against Katie McGlynn, Judi Love remains a 100/1 outsider.

Adam Peaty found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard with only 20 points awarded for his Rumba and the Olympic swimmer has now made a worrying slide down the betting from 6/1 to 16/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "It was very tight at the top of the betting going into week three, but John Whaite has set the market alight with his impressive Paso Doble.

Advertisements

"It has really set down a marker and at 6/4 from 11/4, he’s now the strongest favourite we have seen since the series began."

The remaining thirteen couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 16, October at 7PM with the results show on Sunday 17, October at 7:10PM on BBC One.