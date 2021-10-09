Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who will be next to leave?

Strictly Come Dancing is back this weekend for its second live show - who is in danger this week?

Last weekend saw Nina Wadia become the first to leave this year's competition after two weeks of dances.

Those still competing on the line up include cookery author John Whaite, actor and author Robert Webb, telly presenter AJ Odudu, sports broadcaster Ugo Monye and BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker.

They're joined by CBBC presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson, chef, social media influencer and CBBC presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay, actress Katie McGlynn, comedian and presenter Judi Love and actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Concluding this year's line up are business guru and TV personality Sara Davies, singer and musician Tom Fletcher and gold-medal Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty MBE.

With the second elimination this weekend, actress Katie McGlynn finds herself as the 5/2 favourite with Betfair to be the second person to be voted off the show this year.

Katie is closely followed by actor Greg Wise at 11/4, with Ugo Monye (3/1) and Sara Davies (9/2) a little further back in the elimination stakes.

Meanwhile TV presenter AJ Odudu maintains her strong favourite position to win the show at 2/1, followed by John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis who are both 3/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Having narrowly made it through the first dance-off by the skin of her teeth over Nina Wadia, Katie McGlynn is the firm favourite at 5/2 to be voted-off Strictly second this weekend.

"Perhaps surprisingly, actor Greg Wise, who impressed with his emotional disco performance last week is just behind her at 11/4, while rugby star Ugo Monye is at 3/1.

"In the winner's stakes, AJ Odudu continues to solidify her position as 2/1 favourite after wowing the judges two weeks in a row - John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis are just behind on 3/1 with the trio boogieing away to form a little mini-league at the top."

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is back tonight at 6:45PM on BBC One with the latest live performances.

The latest results take place on Sunday from 7:10PM with a guest performance from Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt.