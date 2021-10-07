Richard Madeley set to join I'm A Celebrity line up in '£200k deal'

Richard Madeley has been linked to I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2021.

The TV host is the latest rumoured name to be heading into the Welsh camp later this year.

And according to reports, he's said to be getting an estimated £200,000 for taking part.

The Sun newspaper says that I'm A Celeb bosses have tried to get him to take part before but "the timing has never been right."

A source shared with the publication: "He’s a favourite with ITV execs. He’s brilliant off and on screen so it seemed as good a time as any to throw caution to the wind and eat animal bits.

"He’s a fantastic coup and a nailed-on fan favourite. Once you wind him up, off he goes — he will make for castle gold."

As yet ITV hasn't officially confirmed any names for this year's cast.

More celebrities rumoured for I'm A Celebrity line up currently include Corrie star Lucy Fallon, football legend Paul Gascoigne and gold medal Olympian Tom Daley.

Joining them are former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin and Love Island's Olivia Attwood.

There's also been claims that producers are hopeful of signing a drag queen for the show.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is set to return on ITV soon. Presented by Ant and Dec, the series typically begins in November.

Because of the pandemic, the latest series will again take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the usual challenges will return and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle to reflect the new setup.