Rachel Stevens confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2022 line up

Rachel Stevens has been officially confirmed for Dancing On Ice's latest series.

The singer is best known for her time with S Club 7 and following solo music career.

Advertisements

Now Rachel is getting her skates on as she becomes the seventh celebrity confirmed to be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2022.

Joining Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ITV’s This Morning to exclusively reveal the news today (5 October), Rachel said: "It now feels really real, this is really happening.

"I’m so excited, obviously really nervous. It's one of those things, until you do it you don’t know what’s going to happen."

On whether she has skated before, Rachel said, “Only with the Penguin with my kids you know every Christmas.

"I did it when I was 10 (years old) and dabbled in it for a little bit and I really loved it but I’m very wobbly.”

On why she chose to take part, Rachel added: "The opportunity came up and I thought what an amazing opportunity to learn a new skill.

Advertisements

"I love the whole idea of working with a team and your partner and also for my girls to be a part of this. They are at an age now where they love all the costumes."

Further confirmed names for this year's Dancing On Ice rugby player Ben Foden, Happy Mondays star Bez and Love Islander Liberty Poole.

They're joined by Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, Paralympic athelete Stef Reid and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne.

Dancing On Ice will begin on telly in the New Year.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the programme usually airs on Sunday nights from January.

Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo will return to the panel but John Barrowman won't be back this year.

Advertisements

As always, in each episode the cast of celebrity contestants will hit the rink live with their professional partners to try and impress the ice panel.

Picture: ITV