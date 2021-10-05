Three more celebrities have been confirmed for Dancing On Ice's 2022 line up.

Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Rugby star Ben Foden and son of legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne, Regan Gascoigne are the next celebrities confirmed to be taking part in next year's series.

On swapping the sun for ice, Liberty said: "I grew up watching Dancing On Ice and my mum actually used to be a figure skater.

"I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can't do any tricks, no pirouetting or anything so I'm really looking forward to pushing myself and learning as much as I possibly can.

"Not just skating around the ice but actually dancing on ice. Bring it on!"

On taking to the ice, sportsman Ben commented: "I used to skate a little when I was a kid. I’d go to ice discos when I was 15, 16 (years old) and you’d always see these kids that could do pirouettes that had a proper dancing background.

"I like the idea of learning a new sport and a new skill. I’m quite competitive as well so I like the challenge of competing against others doing something that I’m not necessarily good at!"

Singer and dancer Regan who is the son of legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne added: "Obviously I dance and love dancing but it’s the skill of this. I’ve always wanted to do it. Always! Ever since I was a kid!"

Returning to ITV in the new year, twelve celebrities will be taking on the challenge to dance on ice.

Liberty, Ben and Regan will be joining Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez and Paraympian Stef Reid who have confirmed that they are taking part.

Each week they will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

Ashley Banjo and Torvill and Dean will once again make up the panel behind the judges' desk.

However John Barrowman will not be returning to the show after two years as a judge.

Picture: ITV