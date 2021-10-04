AJ Odudu has become the new favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV presenter is the new tip to win Strictly Come Dancing after the second weekend of live performances.

Advertisements

The Blackburn TV presenter followed up her high score of 34 on week one with another strong showing of 31 for her Foxtrot, which has seen her shorten into 5/2 from 4/1 with BoyleSports to go all the way to the glitterball.

There were however a pair of surprising names at the top of the leaderboard as Tilly Ramsay and Sara Davies were awarded a total of 34 points each.

TV Dragon Sara had started the week as the favourite to be eliminated but is now 66/1 from 100/1 to win, while chef Tilly has made a move up the betting to 33/1 despite being an 80/1 outsider before her Charleston went down a storm with the judges.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "AJ Odudu started out in the middle of the pack at 12/1 but has been very popular with punters after two weeks at the right end of the leaderboard.

"She has been backed all the way down to 5/2 favourite, although it looks like a very close race this year with John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis also attracting their fair share of supporters.”

At the other end, Katie McGlynn finds herself given a 100/1 shot of victory after being in the first dance-off on Sunday night.

The judges saved Katie leaving Nina Wadia to become the first celebrity to head home.

Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 9 October at 6:45PM with the results show on Sunday, 10 October at 7:10PM on BBC One.

Picture: AJ Odudu - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston