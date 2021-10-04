Arlene Phillips 'set to replace John Barrowman on Dancing On Ice panel'

Former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips is being tipped to replace John Barrowman on Dancing On Ice.

ITV confirmed this week that John Barrowman would be leaving the panel of the ITV series.

Advertisements

A potential replacement has yet to be officially announced but reports have claimed that Arlene Phillips could take John's seat.

The choreographer and director is best known for her time as a Strictly Come Dancing judge and also appeared on So You Think You Can Dance.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "The fact that Arlene is a mature woman with decades of experience in the dance world is seen as a huge asset for Dancing on Ice. "

Others rumoured for the role currently include former Strictly professional and Dancing On Ice champ James Jordan.

Meanwhile it's a 14/1 shot that Jason Gardiner returns for what would be his fourth stint on the judging panel.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "With John Barrowman departing the show, outspoken former winner of Dancing on Ice and former Strictly star James Jordan is odds on at 4/7 to replace the Torchwood actor.

Advertisements

"He is the clear favourite for the role, ahead of another former winner Ray Quinn at 8/1 and ex-pro dancer Matt Evers at 12/1. British sporting hero Eddie the Eagle is an outside bet at 25/1."

The new series of Dancing On Ice will begin in January on ITV.

The channel confirmed this week that John Barrowman would be stepping down from the panel but will continue to host All Star Musicals on the channel.

A spokesperson for ITV said in a statement: "We thank John for two brilliant years on the Dancing on Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials."

A spokesman for John added: "John is thrilled to be returning to work for ITV as host on the new All Star Musicals."

The current panel features Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and Olympic ice skaters Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill.

Meanwhile the first celebs on the line up have been confirmed this week with Happy Mondays star Bez and Corrie star Sally Dynevor on the cast.

Advertisements

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

Picture: ITV