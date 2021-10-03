Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins results: Which celebs made it to the end?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins came to a dramatic end tonight as the recruits fought to the finish.

This evening (Sunday, 3 October) revealed who had got what it takes to pass this condensed version of SAS selection.

In the last 48 hours, the remaining five recruits – TV presenter Ore Oduba, West End star Alexandra Burke, Paralympian Aled Davies, Love Island star Wes Nelson and Olympian James Cracknell - headed into the most psychologically demanding of all the phases.

Armed with just a compass and a map, the five recruits were on the run from a specialist hunter force who were trying to track and capture them.

If captured, the recruits faced the most psychologically demanding of all the phases, interrogation, where they were hooded and exposed to white noise, and faced brutal tactical questioning from a specialist team of interrogators.

The psychological pressure proved too much for some, and not all five completed the course

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins results

At the end of the process three contestants were left standing and passing the course: Alexandra Burke, Aled Davies and Wes Nelson.

Instructor Mark Billingham said: "We’re not looking for one person.

"The common denominator is honesty, integrity, perseverance or excellence."

Aled said: "It's definitely changed me. It's made me realise how lucky I am, it really has, in so many ways. I'm very lucky that my disability doesn't affect me as much as I thought. There's so many things I thought I couldn't do that I can. I'm a lot stronger than I thought I was psychologically, but I've learned so much about myself."

Alexandra commented: "I only used this course to do something for me. It definitely gave me my self-worth and made me realise how much I am worth. It was the most life-changing experience to understand what your worth is and to understand that you have a purpose. You must use that purpose, because you just don't know how long you've got left."

Added Wes: "One million percent it’s changed me. No one knows their boundaries and I think it just shows you that when you really, really, really, really think that you've got nothing left, you've always got something more in the tank, whether that be physically or mentally, there's always something there. Until you're dead you can still keep moving and it's so true. You think that you can't go any further, but there's always that extra bit of fuel."

Alongside the final five, the other celebrity recruits this year included writer and TV presenter, Ulrika Jonsson; TV presenter Saira Khan; former Premiership Footballer, Kieron Dyer; and BMX and track world champion, Shanaze Reade.

Completing the cast were TV personalities, Kerry Katona, Vicky Pattison and Jake Quickenden.

You can watch episodes of Celebrity: SAS Who Dares Wins online and catch up via the All4 Player here.

You can also watch past series of the main show for free via All4 right here.