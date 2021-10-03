I'm A Celebrity bosses are reportedly hoping to sign the show's first drag queen for this year's series.

I'm A Celeb will be back on ITV soon, this year once again hosted at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Although no names have been officially confirmed for the cast just yet, rumour has it the the show could feature a drag queen on the line up.

"Casting directors want the most diverse I’m A Celeb line-up possible," a source told The Sun newspaper. "They’re keen to sign drag queens. They have big fanbases who would follow them to I’m a Celeb. A few names have been floated already.

"Of course, they won’t be able to put on full make-up and will have to wear a uniform like the other campmates, but the addition will spice up the show. Lots of drag queens would love to do it."

Those rumoured include Cheryl Hole and Bimini Bon-Boulash.

Meanwhile Baga Chipz has put herself forward, telling heat: "I’m a bit of a lazy cow when it comes to telly. [I’d do] anything where I can sit down, like I’m A Celeb. You can put anything in my gob. I’d get ten stars. I’d eat anything.

"I don’t think they’d be ready for me. You know how you had your Lady C and your Kim Woodburn? I’d be one of them. I’d be the talking point of the show, put that way."

Meanwhile other names currently linked to I'm A Celebrity line up currently include BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, actress Lucy Fallon and Olympian Tom Daley.

Competing the rumoured line up are soap actor Jake Wood, reality star Olivia Attwood and football legend Paul Gascoigne.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return on ITV later this year.

Presented by Ant & Dec, the programme usually launches in November.

As ever the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said: "I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series.

"Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again."