See what the Strictly couples say to one another during their live dances

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have unveiled a hilarious behind the scenes clip from the live shows.

Posted on social media, the video reveals what is really happening on the dancefloor during the live performances.

While their microphones are turned off when the episode airs on TV, Strictly bosses have now shared just what is being said between celebs and pros as they dance.

From counting and giving directions to Neil Jones shouting about granny knickers, you can watch and listen to all the unheard moments in the video below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 returns to TV this Saturday night at 6:45PM on BBC One.

The results air on Sunday night from 7:05PM.

This weekend will see the first elimination. The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the first to say their goodbyes.

Following the first live performances there looks to be plenty of competition in this year's series.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Rose Ayling-Ellis is still our favourite having been the most popular contestant before the off, but Adam Peaty and AJ Odudu are the big movers after the first dances.

"Peaty is now 9/2 from 9/1 and Odudu 5/1 from 12/1, so if their early form continues we may see a new favourite emerge before too long."

Meanwhile, Sunday's results show will also see a special musical performance from Griff.