Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who will be the first to leave?

Strictly Come Dancing's first elimination takes place this weekend but who's looking most likely to leave first?

Last week's opening episode saw TV presenter AJ Odudu at the top of the leaderboard getting two nines for her Jive in the first live show.

At the bottom was Dragons' Den star Sara Davies with 17 marks for her Cha Cha with pro partner Aljaž Skorjanec.

Ahead of the second round of performances, Sara's stint on Strictly Come Dancing could be short-lived if the betting is anything to go by after she was heavily backed to be the first of this season’s contestants booted off the show.

The business mogul is now the joint favourite with former rugby star Ugo Monye to be the first to receive their marching orders having been backed into 5/2 from 4/1 with BoyleSports, who also rate Tilly Ramsey (4/1), Judi Love (11/2) and Greg Wise (6/1) all in danger ahead of the first elimination this weekend.

AJ Odudu found herself at the right end of the first week leaderboard and her high score of 34 has triggered a significant early gamble for the glitterball as the TV presenter is now 4/1 from 12/1 and hot on the heels of early favourites Rose Ayling-Ellis (3/1) and John Whaite (7/2).

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Sara Davies and Ugo Monye are fighting for survival according to the betting patterns, but at the other end, the money for AJ Odudu this week has been relentless.

"She has overtaken several rivals to go third favourite at 4/1 from 12/1, so we’ll be keen to see if her strong early form continues."

As usual, there was no public vote last weekend but the judges' marks will go forward to this Saturday and help determine which acts are in the bottom two.

The judges' combined marks will be added to the results of the first public poll to decide which two celebs have to dance again in the bottom two.

There it'll be up to the panel to decide who leaves and who gets to dance for another week. Head judge Shirley Ballas will have the deciding vote if there is a tie between herself, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

Strictly Come Dancing returns this Saturday at 6:45PM on BBC One with the live performances.

The results take place on Sunday at 7:05PM.

Alongside the elimination, singer Tom Grennan will join the Strictly professionals for a group routine set in a western saloon and singer-songwriter Griff will be in the ballroom to perform her new single.

Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy