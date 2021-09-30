Love Island's Jake Cornish hasn't heard from any of the girls since leaving the villa

Love Island's Jake Cornish says he's not heard from any of the girls since leaving the villa.

Jake made it to the last week of the latest series with Liberty Poole before the pair decided to split and leave the villa just before the final.

Tonight on FUBAR Radio, Jake spilled all on his plans to move in with fellow islander Brad McClelland, not hearing from the girls since leaving the villa and how he’s ready to finally date again.

Chatting to hosts Bobby Norris (TOWIE) and Brooke Odun (The Circle) on Access All Areas, the 24-year-old discussed life after the villa and who he’s stayed in contact with: “Everyone’s in a group chat but the group chat is no longer.

“I speak to Brad, Liam, Danny, Tyler... Aaron Francis.

"I’ll speak to them [the other guys] here and there if they message me on Instagram, but really on WhatsApp where you’re gonna speak to them is a handful of the lads. There’s probably six of the lads."

He added: "I don’t speak to any of the girls. I think I’m a lone wolf that side. They’re there and I’ve just gone this way."

Meanwhile Jake said he's now ready to date again after his time on the show.

“I’m not kind of looking for it. To me, it’s something that I want to happen naturally, so if I’m out and I meet a girl. I’m not going to go out of my way to look for it," he said. “But yeah, I’m open to find a girl.

"As I say, I’ve only ever been into blondes. I’ve never really dated a brunette, so who knows!”

And he also revealed plans to move in with fellow islander Brad McClelland: “There’s talks of it. There’s talks between me and Brad. We do want to live together.

"It would probably be Manchester way because my agent’s in Liverpool. I want it to be Essex or Manchester. It could be one or the other. We’re just finding our feet on what we’re gonna do and then we’ll see. It’s still early days at the moment.”

As for what's next for him, Jake added: “There’s a few things in the pipeline… Obviously I can’t say too much. The biggest thing for me would be a modelling contract. I’d love to do Hugo Boss.”

Asked whether fans could expect to see him on another reality show such as Celebs Go Dating, Jake looked coy, laughed and said: “I can’t lie. I literally cannot lie. I don’t know.

"We’ll have to see what comes up.”

You can listen and download the full show on the FUBAR website here.