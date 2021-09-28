I'm A Celebrity will be 'more vicious' this year as show returns to Gwrych Castle

I'm A Celebrity's potential stars have been warned to prepare for a 'more vicious' stay in Wales this year.

ITV has confirmed that for the second series in a row the show will come from Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the typical challenges will return and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle to reflect the new location.

Vernon Kay, who made the final of last year's series, shared: "I’ve heard that it’s going to be more vicious, it’s going to be on a bigger scale.

"And they’re going to be doing lots more activities.

"I’ve heard this year’s trials are going to be out and about – more of the countryside."

Reflecting on his own time in the Welsh camp last autumn, Vernon told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We all got on – everybody says the tone was perfect.

"I think that’s a reflection of where we were as a nation, and I think this one will be a reflection of where we are this time."

"We’re back, and it’s going to be more gross and more aggressive," he added.

Currently no names have been officially announced for the I'm A Celebrity 2021 line up - but there have been some rumours.

Those linked to 2021's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, soap actress Lucy Fallon and football legend Paul Gascoigne.

Joining them are Love Island's Olivia Attwood and Olympic diver Tom Daley.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return on ITV soon.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, the show typically launches in November.