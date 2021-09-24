Davina McCall to host new reality dating show on Channel 4

Davina McCall will host a brand new reality dating show on Channel 4, it's been announced.

Provisionally titled The Language of Love, it will see a group of singletons housed in a sunny Spanish estate looking for romance.

At first it sounds a lot like Love Island but there's a twist: Half the singletons are British and half are Spanish, with neither group speaking each other's language.

Davina McCall will present alongside Spanish TV host, actor and singer Ricky Merino, who will be on hand to interpret how the couples’ relationships are developing.

Channel 4 share: "A group of Brits seeking romance will travel to Spain where they’ll meet their potential partners – a group of Spanish speakers also looking for their own historia de amor – to test whether love is deeper than just words. Can sparks fly even with a language barrier to overcome?

"The newly-formed couples will take part in challenges and tasks to help them test their connection as well as learning more about each other’s countries, their culture and their languages.

"At the end of the series, will they choose amor or adiós? The international lovers will face a big dilemma: to call it quits, stay together long distance, or perhaps move country to be with their new found love."

Channel 4’s Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Events, said: “This is a truly fresh and entertaining dating experiment that throws up surprising cultural exchanges, hilarious linguistic mishaps and red-hot holiday romances all overseen by the original queen of reality, Davina, and her wonderful Spanish counterpart, Ricky.”

The series is being produced by 2LE Media, Motion Content Group and Zeppelin.

The Language of Love will air in 2022 on Channel 4 across eight episodes.