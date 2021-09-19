Rose Ayling-Ellis has been installed as the early Strictly Come Dancing 2021 favourite.

Saturday night saw this year's Strictly Come Dancing pairs confirmed ahead of next weekend's first live show.

EastEnders actress Rose was partnered with Giovanni Pernice and now the pair are chalked up as the early favourites to win.

Rhys Stephenson's odds have also been cut as the presenter becomes the clear second favourite to win the Glitterball trophy.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "After the pairings for this year's Strictly were confirmed, Rose Ayling-Ellis immediately became the new clear favourite to win the Glitterball trophy at 3/1.

"Rhys Stephenson is another dancer who saw his odds improve meaning before anyone steps on stage, there are already two clear front-runners for the 2021 prize."

Other early favourites include McFly's Tom Fletcher, comedian Robert Webb and presenter AJ Odudu.

However at the other end, those given an outside shot of victory are actress Nina Wadia and Loose Women panellist Judi Love.

Other celebs on this year's cast are soap star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, Olympian Adam Peaty MBE and Dragons' Den's Sara Davies MBE.

Completing the line up for 2021 are Rugby player turned pundit Ugo Monye, chef, social media influencer and CBBC presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay and Bake Off star John Whaite.

The live shows begin on Saturday, 25 September.

In each show the celebrity and professional dancer pairings take to the dancefloor willing to thrill the panel and those watching at home.

In the first week all the performances will be scored by Strictly Come Dancing judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood but there will be no public vote.

The marks will carry over to the second week there viewers will get their say. On Sunday evening the lowest ranked pairings will perform in the dance off before one is eliminated.

Alongside the main series, spin-off series It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will take over from Zoe Ball who stepped down with the show starting on Monday, 27 September.

You can catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Rose Ayling-Ellis, Giovanni Pernice - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston