Motsi Mabuse reveals the one to watch on Strictly Come Dancing

Motsi Mabuse has revealed her one to watch on Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The brand new series kicks off Saturday night on BBC One as the fifteen celebs on this year's line up are paired up with the pros.

They'll then hit the dancefloor for the first time in the pre-recorded launch show.

Fresh from filming the opening episode, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has revealed the celebs she thinks will go far in the competition.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Motsi said EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis could prove to be a potential winner.

She said: "They were just dancing a tiny bit. But you could see, I feel she has talent. I think all opportunities are open, it’s just the question of how she will cope with everything else.

"But I would say she is really someone to watch out for."

Actress Rose will be Strictly's first deaf contestant and told the BBC ahead of the launch episode: "A lot of people think that deaf people can’t hear the music, enjoy the music, and enjoy dancing, so I thought it would be a good platform for me to break that stereotype.

"It’s a common misconception that deaf people can’t enjoy music. I have a hearing aid, so I pick up some of the music and I can hear the beat. I can hear someone singing, but I can’t identify exact words. I can also feel the vibrations."

Rose added: "I will be focusing on reading my partner’s body language plus counting in my head, which will help me with timing."

Other celebs being tipped to do well are McFly singer Tom Fletcher and comedian Robert Webb.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for bookmakers BoyleSports said: “We’re wary of what happened with Bill Bailey last year after he went all the way having taken to the dancefloor as the rank outsider. With that in mind Robert Webb is already 15/2 from 20/1 after some early backing, but it’s Tom Fletcher and Rose Ayling-Ellis fighting it out for favouritism ahead of the launch show.”

Strictly Come Dancing launches Saturday, 18 September on BBC One at 7:45PM.

The live shows will begin next weekend on Saturday, 25 September.

Picture: BBC/Guy Levy