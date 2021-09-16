Sara Pascoe to host The Great British Sewing Bee as Joe Lycett steps down

Sara Pascoe is to take over hosting duties on The Great British Sewing Bee.

The comedian - and former celebrity contestant on the show's Christmas special - will replace Joe Lycett who is stepping down after three series.

Sara said: "It’s such an honour to get to be part of a show I love watching.

"I’m so inspired by creativity and skill and I am deeply in love with clothes so I can’t think of a happier place to be."

Joe added: "I am absolutely thrilled my friend Sara Pascoe is the new host of The Great British Sewing Bee.

"I loved the three series I did, but I can’t wait to see how she makes the haberdashery her home.”

BBC’s director for factual, Patrick Holland commented: “I’m so delighted that Sara is taking over in the sewing room. As well as being one of our funniest comedians she’s passionate about the inspirational impact of this wonderful show.

“I’d like to thank Joe for his brilliant three years at the helm and look forward to working with him on future projects.”

Sara will join returning judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young on the next series, which will air in 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Great British Sewing Bee invites Britain’s most talented home sewers to compete in one of TV’s toughest creative challenges.

The series originally launched in 2013 on BBC Two, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

After three-years off air, the series returned in 2019 first on BBC Two before moving to BBC One in 2020.