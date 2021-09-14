Love Island's Faye talks about the possibility of marriage and children with Teddy

Faye Winter has reveals the next steps for her and Teddy Soares following the Love Island final.

The pair finished third in last month's final and now the loved up couple are looking to the future.

Chatting this week to Capital XTRA’s Will Njobvu, Faye was quizzed on what was next for the pair.

Will asked: "What are the future plans with you and Teddy? Is it, you know, is it too soon to think about maybe children in the future? Or, like, marriage? Can you see this happening? At least is that in the vision?"

"Oh it’s happening!" Faye responded. "Oh, I’m not letting this one get away! No, we are looking for somewhere together to live, that is main priority number one. Now that we've got amazing management sorted, we can then look at doing things like that.

Will continued: "So, things like what? Get married?"

Faye laughed: "I mean to be honest I wanna see the ring first!

"No, we are looking to find a place together first. That’s our first stop, and then, you know, me get back into doing my voluntary work for the guide dogs. And then, yeah, take it step by step and work towards that for sure. I mean, like I say, I ain’t letting this one go. No way!"

Faye also spoke about when the pair met each other's families for the first time.

She shared: "So it was the first time he met my mum and dad, and we just had some nibbles and a glass of wine. But we have since been down to Devon, we came down this weekend. And he's saw like all 14 of my family. I threw him right in that deep end, no armbands or nothing, there you go, take it! And yeah, he had a great time with them so he fits in really well.

"Up in London we've been very, like. crossed paths. I have stayed and seen his mum and stuff, but obviously she's working full time, we're getting in late, she's going to work early, so it's very much like crossing ships. So we're obviously going to sit down and do that at some point but I have seen her, have met her, love her, she has cooked me dinner so hats off to her!"

Meanwhile Faye opened up about her time in the villa saying there was "a completely different side" that viewers didn't get to see.

She explained: "I went in there, I was myself, but obviously when I was in there, my friends and family had to deal with things on the outside that I would have liked them not to have dealt with. So that's the only unfortunate side to it.

Faye and Teddy go on a date

"And there is a completely different side to me as well that obviously you guys maybe didn't see as much. But yeah, no, I think I was myself and at the end of the day, I'm proud of that, and I've got the man of my dreams who loves me for all that, so it’s cool.

Will asked: "And you said there's a different side to you that we didn't see as much. Why do you think we didn't see that as much?"

Faye replied: "Because she's probably a bit boring! She likes to read books, she likes to shop in charity shops, she likes to volunteer. She’s a different person, two different people!"

Tune into Will Njobvu on Capital XTRA Saturdays from 9am – 1pm and Sundays 4pm - 7pm.