Russell Tovey, Lulu and Nicola Coughlan join RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as guest judges

Russell Tovey, Lulu and Nicola Coughlan are the latest celebrity guest judges confirmed for the new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The latest announcement completes the glittering line up of special guest judges.

The new names join the previously announced Alesha Dixon, Charity Shop Sue, Emma Bunton, Jay Revell, Judi Love, Kathy Burke, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Matt Lucas, Nadine Coyle, Oti Mabuse and Steps.

Actor Russell Tovey, who is a well-known fan of the franchise, is set to join the panel to critique this year’s group of queens. Best known for his roles in Him & Her, Being Human and The History Boys, Russell is well equipped to provide a critique or two on the main stage.

Russell said: "I felt like I’d won a competition.

"It is such an inspirational show and to be a part of this magical world is sensational!"

Award-winning pop legend Lulu will also provide her expertise to the judging panel. With her vast wealth of experience as a performer, Lulu will be a helping hand to Queen of Queens, RuPaul on who should shantay or sashay away from the competition.

Lulu said: "During lockdown, this was one of the most fun, entertaining, glamorous, camp ways to spend an evening.

"After watching the show I always felt uplifted….. it was THE BEST tonic!"

Actress Nicola Coughlan, star of Derry Girls and Bridgerton completes the judging panel line-up. As a successful actress and a self-proclaimed fan of the show, Nicola will provide advice to the queens on the main stage.

Nicola said: "I have been a Drag Race megafan for the past ten years. It’s one of my favourite shows in the entire world. I’m obsessed with it and I have an encyclopaedic knowledge of it so when I found out that Drag Race was coming to the UK in the first place, I was like ‘Well my main goal in life is now to be a guest judge!’ so I was relentless about it!

"I used to go to see all the Queens when I had no money working as a waitress and I’d save up all of my money to see Shangela in The Black Cap in Camden so I felt very qualified.

"It was one of the best days of my life, I can’t lie!"

She added: "One of the first things I had to do on set was walk down the runway and it was terrifying! It was like a dream because I have seen the show so many times as I’m such a huge fan. It was absolutely incredible. The first time I saw Ru was when she walked down the runway... it was beyond incredible."

Alongside the guest judges, Steps, Charity Shop Sue and Jay Revell are also confirmed to appear in the latest series as part of challenges.

The release date for series 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK was announced earlier this month, with new episodes premiering Thursday 23 September.