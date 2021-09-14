Maya Jama to host Simon Cowell's new musical game show Walk The Line

Maya Jama is to host new ITV musical game show Walk The Line, it's been announced.

The new show will be led by Simon Cowell having been developed by his Syco Entertainment company in collaboration with Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios.

Maya is to present the series in her latest TV role, recently fronting Save Our Summer and Glow Up on the BBC.

Walk The Line is described as a high octane series offering music acts a chance to win a life changing prize pot of £500,000. The musical acts - be they soloists, duos, bands, or choirs - will take to the stage to perform for the nation, as well as Simon Cowell and a panel of judges to be confirmed in due course.

But to win the money, talent alone isn’t enough - the contestants will need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

Maya Jama said: “If someone said to me, describe your dream job. It would be this!

"I literally couldn’t be more excited to be working with Syco, Lifted Entertainment and the incredible team at ITV on Walk The Line.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment added: "Maya is an exciting talent who brings a fresh energy, star power and stellar credentials to Walk The Line.

"We’re looking forward to working with her and introducing this brilliant new format to viewers later in 2021."

Walk The Line will air on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.