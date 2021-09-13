Love Island's Jake Cornish has hit out at the show for making him out to be a 'bad guy'.

Jake walked out of the ITV2 series days before with the final alongside Liberty Poole who he had been coupled up with since the first day.

Their relationship came to an abrupt end after Liberty voiced doubts about his feelings towards him.

In an interview following the end of the series, Jake said he felt unfairly depicted as a 'bad guy'.

"There's stuff I have spoken to Lib about on camera that hasn't aired about how I was feeling," he told the MailOnline. "It isn't nice I've been painted this way as a pantomime villain. It isn't the nicest to come across as someone I'm not.

"During the Movie Night they had to bring back a clip from Day Two to make me look bad. I'm sorry but Day Two? Everyone's got opinions but that was taken out of context. I had to sit back and take it."

He added: "They've got to make storylines but it isn't nice when you're on the back end. Liberty and I were big parts of the show; it was a way to make something out of it, which is a shame really. At the time I was like 'what the hell?'"

In response to the claims, ITV said: "The opinions they have, decisions they make and the relationships formed are completely within the control of the Islanders themselves.

"It is always our intention to produce a show that is a fair and accurate representation of life in the villa."

In the interview, Jake also spoke about feeling like a "caged animal" who "couldn't think straight".

"In the real world you can go for a run, or boxing or gym, there's stuff to do to clear you're head but literally you cannot clear your head in there," he said.

The latest series of Love Island concluded in August on ITV2 with Mille Court and Liam Reardon being crowned winners.

The pair opted to split the prize money, taking home £25,000 each.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were second place, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter finished third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank were in fourth.

You can catch up on the latest series now on the ITV Hub and BritBox.