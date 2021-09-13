A host of guess stars have been confirmed for ITV2's upcoming Karaoke Club: Drag Edition special.

A spin-off from Celebrity Karaoke Club - which aired its second series earlier this year - Karaoke Club: Drag Edition will see a batch of the biggest Drag stars from across the globe in pursuit of the sought-after karaoke trophy.

Advertisements

The Drag Queens and Kings taking part are Manila Luzon, Trinity The Tuck, The Vivienne, Danny Beard, Freida Slaves, Tete Bang, Cara Melle, Gingzilla, Vinegar Strokes, Lil Test Ease, Mahatma Khandi and Crystal.

ITV2 tease: "Both a hilarious and glamorous affair, Karaoke Club: Drag Edition will see stars from all walks of Drag show off their performance prowess and entertain with epic solos. Viewers should expect the unexpected in this spectacular Drag extravaganza as the stars will stop at nothing until they own the stage and reign supreme."

Also appearing in the series in celebrity cameo performances will be Sophie Ellis Bextor, Nadine Coyle, Kerry Katona, Ashley Roberts and Mutya Buena.

Due to air on ITV2 and ITV Hub later this month, the hotly anticipated spin-off promises more epic performances and naughty night out antics as a new batch of stars make their way into the karaoke club to unleash their inner Lady Gaga.

The pop royalty performers will treat the contestants to show stopping surprise performances, with a new celebrity cameo each episode. Episode 1 begins with Sophie Ellis Bextor surprising the drag artists with an epic rendition of her pop smash hit Murder on The Dance Floor.

Following her will be girlband favourites Nadine Coyle (Girls Aloud), Kerry Katona (Atomic Kitten), Ashley Roberts (The Pussycat Dolls) and Mutya Buena (Sugababes).

Advertisements

Karaoke Club: Drag Edition begins Sunday 26th September on ITV2 at 10pm. All episodes will be made available to watch on ITV Hub thereafter.

Picture: ITV