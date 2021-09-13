Nadine Coyle and Judi Love to star in Snatch Game challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Nadine Coyle and Judi Love star as special guests for the Snatch Game challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK this year.

Singer Nadine Coyle and comedian Judi Love will join RuPaul in the iconic challenge, Snatch Game, for the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Singer, actress and model Nadine Coyle from the iconic pop group Girls Aloud will bring her popstar prowess to the challenge.

Comedian and presenter Judi Love will also join in on the fun, bringing her quick and funny wit to the Snatch Game which is set to make the Queens turn up the comedy to level Extravaganza!

Nadine - who says her drag name would be Sarine Nadine - said: "It was great to be part of the show! I met my long time love Ru and I got to see the new seasons queens up close!

"There are so many talented drag queens on this season. We are all in for a treat I can’t wait to see the episodes I wasn’t part of."

Judi added:"It was such great fun. I loved that the contestants were so engaging and just being their fabulous selves.

"[RuPaul] is so brilliant at what he does, a cat walk diva and of course, I wanted to see him in person. Plus, the show has had such an international recognition so it’s a pleasure to be a part of it."

The start date for series 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK was announced earlier this month, with new episodes premiering Thursday 23 September.

Alongside Nadine and Judi, the BBC has announced Emma Bunton, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Alesha Dixon will be among the special judges on the new series.

They join an extra special line up that includes Oti Mabuse, Matt Lucas and Kathy Burke. They are set to join the iconic UK judging panel consisting of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Alongside the guest judges, Steps, Charity Shop Sue and Jay Revell are also confirmed to join the latest series as part of challenges.