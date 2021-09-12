I'm A Celebrity bosses 'want to sign Louise Minchin for new series'

Louise Minchin has been tipped for I'm A Celebrity's latest season.

The broadcaster is best known for fronting BBC One's morning Breakfast show.

But the presenter announced earlier this year she would be stepping down after more than 20 years with her final show this week.

As for what's next for Louise, sources claim that I'm A Celebrity bosses are keen to get her into the I'm A Celebrity camp.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "There’s a long tradition of reality TV shows targeting news presenters and I’m A Celebrity is no different.

“Victoria Derbyshire was on the show before and proved very popular with viewers.

“ITV are hoping they can do the same with Louise and have approached her about coming on board."

It comes after Louise's BBC Breakfast co-star Dan Walker signed up for Strictly Come Dancing, another show Louise had been tipped to take part in.

Dan said: "I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding! My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins."

Meanwhile other rumoured celebs for the 2021 I'm A Celebrity cast currently include football star Paul Gascoigne and Olympian Tom Daley.

Also said to be on this year's cast are soap actress Lucy Fallon and reality star Olivia Attwood.

However unlike Strictly, I'm A Celebrity has yet to officially announce its line up.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will be back on TV on ITV later this year.

Presented by Ant & Dec, the show usually starts in November.

It was previously announced that for the second year in a row, the show will take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the regular tasks will return and the winner is set to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new setup.

Picture: Louise Minchin - (C) BBC - Photographer: Steve Schofield