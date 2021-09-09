Nikita Jasmine has spoken out after her departure from Married At First Sight UK.

The new series of Married at First Sight started last Monday on E4 with a newly revamped format following the Australian version.

However there was drama this week when Nikita - who was partnered up with Ant Poole - was asked to leave the show after a big row with her co-stars during the first couples' dinner party.

A spokesperson for E4 said in a statement: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

"During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.

"As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved."

Following her exit, Nikita has spoken out and said she's "gutted" to have left the series.

"I loved every minute of the experience but it was a rollercoaster of emotions, and sometimes they got the better of me," she told The Sun newspaper in an interview. "But that’s me as a person and I am truly sorry for any upset I caused during my time in the experiment. However, I will always stand up for what I believe in.

"I can be loud and lairy, I’ll admit that, but I have try to be a good person and have others backs.

"This can confuse people occasionally. But I do think I am misunderstood."

Nikita went on to describe the dinner party as "very overwhelming" and "stressful".

"At the end of the day I am just a human being and I am never going to be perfect I don’t think anyone in this world is," she added. "I appreciate the amazing opportunity, I learnt a lot about myself and I would do it again in a heartbeat.

"The team on the show are so lovely and they really looked after me and I wholeheartedly appreciate their support over the past few months."

Married at First Sight UK currently airs at 9PM on E4 Monday-Thursdays and are available on All 4.

In tonight's episode (Thursday 9 September), it's the first Commitment Ceremony as marriages are put under the spotlight by Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

But events take a shocking turn when a surprise confession rocks the group....