Nikita Jasmine has been removed from Married at First Sight UK after breaching E4's code of conduct, it's been reported.

The new series of Married at First Sight started last Monday on E4 with a newly revamped format following the Australian version.

Nikita was one of the singletons to sign up and was matched with Ant Poole.

However she's since been removed from the show following an incident off-camera.

A spokesperson for E4 explained in a statement to the Mail Online: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

"During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.

"As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved."

A source alleged that the incident took over during an argument at a dinner party for the couples.

They claimed: "It was over an argument she started, ranting her co-stars were only doing the show for fame – when most of them felt that's exactly why she had signed up. The situation turned really ugly, which was why security had to get involved.

"Bosses were left with no choice but to remove her from the show."

Nikita had previously prompted outrage from some viewers of the reality show after a separate argument with partner Ant during their honeymoon.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "get the poor boy out of this relationship. Nikita is absolutely toxic."

Nikita's exit is set to play out in Thursday's episode of the E4 series.

Tonight's episode (Wednesday), with weddings and honeymoons over, the newly-weds embark on the next stage of the experiment: moving in together.

Plus: all eight couples finally meet for the very first time, at a dinner party they'll never forget.

Married at First Sight UK airs at 9PM on E4 Monday-Thursdays and are available on All 4.