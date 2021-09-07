Ready to Mingle spoilers: Meet the partners - who's not really single?

Who's not really single on ITV2's new reality dating show Ready To Mingle? Meet the secret partners!

The new series sees one girl searching for her perfect partner from 12 potential male suitors.

However not all of them are really single, with their partners watching on in a bid to help win a £50,000 cash prize.

In the opening episode on Monday we met single girl Sophia Maria and the 12 men vying for her affections.

But which of the guys aren't really single and who are their partners? Last night it was revealed that Hakeem is in fact in a relationship with Naomie. Tonight, we meet the rest of the partners of the boys who are in relationships as they take up residence in a second house nearby.

Meet the partners below!

Ready to Mingle continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub

Naomie - Hakeem's Partner

NAOMIE

Says Naomie: "We're here for a reason, we're here for the cash prize. This money would be huge for us."

Joe

JOE

Says Joe: "I hope the fact that I'm here as a guy that is in a relationship with another guy causes a little bit of a stir and mixes it up a little bit and makes it a bit more interesting."

Jasmine

JASMINE

Says Jasmine: "We've spoken about how far we've got to go to win. Obviously he is going in as a single man and he is very, very convincing."

Daisy

DAISY

Says Daisy: "We have spoken about boundaries. We're happy to go as far as we need to go to win."

Hattie

HATTIE

Says Hattie: "We have had a discussion about how far we can go and I think he's not going to do anything that he knows I'd feel uncomfortable watching. I completely trust him."

Shannon

SHANNON

Says Shannon: "My strategy is to look at it as acting because that is what it is. If you were with a famous movie star and they were in bed with another woman, I don't think you'd find the actors wives kicking off about it."

