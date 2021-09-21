Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of this year's Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants?
Wonder no more, here's where to follow this year's Great British Bake Off bakers
The brand new series of Great British Bake Off currently airs Tuesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4.
Presented by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, the nation's best amateur bakers enter the iconic white tent to tackle challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Each week they'll face a trio of challenges before one is crowned Star Baker and another is sent home.
For now, here's all the social media details of Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants...
Bake Off Instagram and Twitter usernames
Amanda Geo
56-year-old Met Police Detective from London
Instagram username: @amanda_foreverbaking
Chigs Parmar
40-year-old Sales Manager from Leicestershire
Instagram username: @thelatebloomeruk
Crystelle Pereira
26-year-old Client Relationship Manager from London
Instagram username: @crystellepereira
TikTok username: @crystellepereira
Freya Cox
19-year-old Student from North Yorkshire
Instagram username: @freyacox_
Twitter username: @freyacox_
George Aristidou
34-year-old Shared Lives Co-ordinator from London
Instagram username: @george_bake_ari
Giuseppe Dell'Anno
45-year-old Chief Engineer from Bristol
Instagram username: @giuseppecooks
Jairzeno
51-year-old Head of Finance from London
Instagram username: @baked_by_jairzinho
Jürgen
56-year-old IT Professional from Sussex
Instagram username: @juergenthebread
Lizzie Acker
28-year-old Car Production Operative from Liverpool
Instagram username: @lizzieacker_
Maggie
70-year-old Retired Nurse & Midwife from Dorset
Instagram username: @maggietheseasidebaker
Rochica
27-year-old Junior HR Business Partner from Birmingham
Instagram username: @rochica__
Tom
28-year-old Software Developer from Kent
Instagram username: @toofarfletched
The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 Tuesday nights at 8PM.
You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 Player.