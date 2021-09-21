Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of this year's Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants?

Wonder no more, here's where to follow this year's Great British Bake Off bakers

Advertisements

The brand new series of Great British Bake Off currently airs Tuesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4.

Presented by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, the nation's best amateur bakers enter the iconic white tent to tackle challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Each week they'll face a trio of challenges before one is crowned Star Baker and another is sent home.

For now, here's all the social media details of Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants...

Bake Off Instagram and Twitter usernames

Amanda Geo

56-year-old Met Police Detective from London

Instagram username: @amanda_foreverbaking

Chigs Parmar

40-year-old Sales Manager from Leicestershire

Instagram username: @thelatebloomeruk

Crystelle Pereira

26-year-old Client Relationship Manager from London

Instagram username: @crystellepereira

TikTok username: @crystellepereira

Advertisements

Freya Cox

19-year-old Student from North Yorkshire

Instagram username: @freyacox_

Twitter username: @freyacox_

George Aristidou

34-year-old Shared Lives Co-ordinator from London

Instagram username: @george_bake_ari

Giuseppe Dell'Anno

45-year-old Chief Engineer from Bristol

Instagram username: @giuseppecooks

Jairzeno

51-year-old Head of Finance from London

Instagram username: @baked_by_jairzinho

Advertisements

Jürgen

56-year-old IT Professional from Sussex

Instagram username: @juergenthebread

Lizzie Acker

28-year-old Car Production Operative from Liverpool

Instagram username: @lizzieacker_

Maggie

70-year-old Retired Nurse & Midwife from Dorset

Instagram username: @maggietheseasidebaker

Rochica

27-year-old Junior HR Business Partner from Birmingham

Instagram username: @rochica__

Tom

28-year-old Software Developer from Kent

Instagram username: @toofarfletched

Advertisements

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 Tuesday nights at 8PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 Player.