Married At First Sight 2021 cast Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and more usernames

Married At First Sight is back with a new series and new cast - here's where to follow them on social media.

The new series follow eight couples as they meet for the very first time at the altar.

Advertisements

They then make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

After the celebrations are over, their relationships are put to the ultimate test as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other and their fellow couples. At the end of the series each couple will decide whether they want to stay together or go their separate ways.

Here's all the social media details of Married At First Sight 2021 cast...

Married At First Sight Instagram and Twitter usernames

Adam Aveling - 26-year-old Electrician from Doncaster

Instagram username: @adamaveling

Ant Poole - 28-year-old Business Development from Manchester

Instagram username: @antpoole__

Advertisements

Daniel McKee - 27-year-old Salesperson from Northern Ireland

Instagram username: @danielmckeee

Robert Voysey - 26-year-old Business Protection Specialist from Dorset

Instagram username: @robert_voysey

Twitter username: @robertvoysey

Franky Spencer - 47-year-old Strength and Conditioning Coach from Dubai

Instagram username: @fitcoachfranky

Matt Jameson - 39-year-old Charity Worker from West Yorkshire

Instagram username: @matt_d_jameson

Advertisements

Jordon Mundell - 27-year-old Personal Trainer from Cardiff

Instagram username: @jordonmundell

Luke Dawson - 36-year-old Care Home Manager and Fireman from Cardiff

Instagram username: @luke.dawson1010

Twitter username: @lukemafs

Joshua Christie - 26-year-old Insurance Worker from West London

Instagram username: @joshuachristie_

Megan Wolfe - 26-year-old Wellness Coach from Stoke

Instagram username: @meganwolfeinsta

Advertisements

Amy Christophers - 34-year-old Sport Journalist from Cornwall

Instagram username: @thatsportsspice

Twitter username: @Thatsportsspice

TikTok username: @thatsportsspice

Marilyse Corrigan - 37-year-old Personal Trainer from Yorkshire

Instagram username: @marilyse_elena_corrigan_pt

Nikita Jasmine - 26-year-old Salesperson from County Durham

Instagram username: @nikita__jasmine

Twitter username: @nikita__jasmine

Morag Crichton - 31-year-old Veterinary Nurse from Essex

Instagram username: @morag_moo

Advertisements

Alexis Economou - 28-year-old Model from London

Instagram username: @alexiseconomoux

Tayah Victoria - 25-year-old Estate Agent from Welwyn Garden City

Instagram username: @tayahvictoria

Advertisements

Married At First Sight UK airs on E4 and All 4.