Married At First Sight 2021 cast Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and more usernames

Married At First Sight is back with a new series and new cast - here's where to follow them on social media.
The new series follow eight couples as they meet for the very first time at the altar.
They then make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.
After the celebrations are over, their relationships are put to the ultimate test as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other and their fellow couples. At the end of the series each couple will decide whether they want to stay together or go their separate ways.
Here's all the social media details of Married At First Sight 2021 cast...
Married At First Sight Instagram and Twitter usernames
Adam Aveling - 26-year-old Electrician from Doncaster
Instagram username: @adamaveling
Ant Poole - 28-year-old Business Development from Manchester
Instagram username: @antpoole__
Daniel McKee - 27-year-old Salesperson from Northern Ireland
Instagram username: @danielmckeee
Robert Voysey - 26-year-old Business Protection Specialist from Dorset
Instagram username: @robert_voysey
Twitter username: @robertvoysey
Franky Spencer - 47-year-old Strength and Conditioning Coach from Dubai
Instagram username: @fitcoachfranky
Matt Jameson - 39-year-old Charity Worker from West Yorkshire
Instagram username: @matt_d_jameson
Jordon Mundell - 27-year-old Personal Trainer from Cardiff
Instagram username: @jordonmundell
Luke Dawson - 36-year-old Care Home Manager and Fireman from Cardiff
Instagram username: @luke.dawson1010
Twitter username: @lukemafs
Joshua Christie - 26-year-old Insurance Worker from West London
Instagram username: @joshuachristie_
Megan Wolfe - 26-year-old Wellness Coach from Stoke
Instagram username: @meganwolfeinsta
Amy Christophers - 34-year-old Sport Journalist from Cornwall
Instagram username: @thatsportsspice
Twitter username: @Thatsportsspice
TikTok username: @thatsportsspice
Marilyse Corrigan - 37-year-old Personal Trainer from Yorkshire
Instagram username: @marilyse_elena_corrigan_pt
Nikita Jasmine - 26-year-old Salesperson from County Durham
Instagram username: @nikita__jasmine
Twitter username: @nikita__jasmine
Morag Crichton - 31-year-old Veterinary Nurse from Essex
Instagram username: @morag_moo
Alexis Economou - 28-year-old Model from London
Instagram username: @alexiseconomoux
Tayah Victoria - 25-year-old Estate Agent from Welwyn Garden City
Instagram username: @tayahvictoria
Married At First Sight UK airs on E4 and All 4.