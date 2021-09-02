Great British Bake Off is back for a new series in 2021 - when does it start on TV?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return as judges as new batch of the best amateur bakers in Britain enter the iconic tent.

Advertisements

As always, the contestants will be going on a journey to bake, beat, knead, ice and whisk their way through ten weeks of challenges.

When does Great British Bake Off start?

While Channel 4 has yet to officially announce this year's Bake Off start date, it's rumoured to begin on Tuesday, 21 September according to industry magazine Broadcast.

The series will be the twelfth to air on Channel 4 while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are back to host the show.

Each week the contestants will be set a trio of themed challenges starting with a signature bake, a tried and tested recipe of the bakers' choice.

Next is the technical challenge where, with no preparation, the bakers are all given the same basic recipe and ingredients and have to complete the bake against the clock. The results will be judged blind by Paul and Prue who will rank each bake from best to worst before revealing who's behind which bake.

Finally the contestants face the showstopper challenge where their creativity and talent is put to the test as they're tasked with creating unique and stunning pieces of edible artwork.

Advertisements

At the end of each week judges Prue and Paul will reveal who's going home and who is the week's star baker.

Filming took place earlier this year with its iconic tent on the lawns of Down Hall Hotel in Essex.

Set in 110 acres of park and woodland, the luxury 98-bedroom hotel and spa was home for the contestants, judges and presenters as they isolated together in an isolated 'bubble'.

Alongside the main show spin-off The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice is expected to return, fronted by Jo Brand.

You can watch and catch up on all the episodes of the Great British Bake Off's past series online from the All 4 player.

Advertisements

Together with the main series and its Celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer there's a Junior and Professionals spin-off.

Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions