Married at First Sight UK gets spin-off show hosted by AJ Odudu

Married at First Sight UK is to get weekly companion show presented by AJ Odudu for its new series.

The brand new series of Married at First Sight UK will begin on Monday (30 August) on E4.

Alongside the main show, which will air Monday-Thursdays at 9PM, E4 has announced that this year's Married at First Sight UK will be accompanied by a weekly companion show.

Married at First Sight: Afters will be an extra weekly instalment bringing together all things MAFS UK.

Hosted by AJ Odudu, the spin-off will take a peek behind the altar for plenty of behind the scenes gossip, interviews with the participants and experts and a sofa packed with famous faces and fans of the series, who’ll be revealing their thoughts on the weeks’ worth of drama.

Married at First Sight: Afters host AJ Odudu said: “I am the ultimate Married at First Sight fan so to get to do this job is a dream to me. I can’t wait to break down the weekly goss and reflect on some of the biggest stories that I know every MAFS group chat will be discussing. Bring it on!”

MAFS: Afters will start on Thursday, 2 September at 10PM on E4.

In the opening episode, AJ is joined by presenter and DJ Nick Grimshaw and comedian Suzi Ruffell to dissect the week's drama, all the while throwing the wedding party of the year!

Plus, there'll be exclusive clips and interviews with the couples as they open up about their magical wedding days, wedding nights and some of the moments that have got the nation talking.