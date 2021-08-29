Next year's Love Island could see a big shake up, it's been claimed.

Laura Whitmore has presented the show since 2020 when she replaced the late Caroline Flack.

But reports this weekend have suggested that show bosses are looking at Maya Jama, Radio 1 host Arielle Free and former Islander Maura Higgins to possibly take over hosting duties for 2022.

"Producers are keen to keep the show fresh and are keeping their options open," a source said to The Sun on Sunday newspaper. "They have been impressed with both Maya and Maura, and think either could bring the necessary pizzazz and sexiness to the role."

The source added: "Maura has obviously taken part in the show herself and knows it inside out so could easily relate to contestants and what they are going through."

However a spokesperson for the show insisted that "no discussions" had taken place about next series yet.

They said: "Laura has done a fantastic job at the helm of the show this year and no discussions have yet taken place with regard to the next series."

The latest series of Love Island concluded last Monday night on ITV2 with Mille Court and Liam Reardon being crowned winners.

Following the last episode, ITV revealed the final saw a series high in viewing figures.

2.8 million viewers watched according to TV overnights data which was up by 430,000 viewers on the final of the last series.

ITV have already invited applications for Love Island's next series in 2022.

A casting call says: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love!

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

If you're single and ready for a long hot summer, you can register your interest online here.

You can catch up with Love Island on ITV Hub and BritBox now.